Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %
SIFY opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.37.
About Sify Technologies
