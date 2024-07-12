Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

SIFY opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

