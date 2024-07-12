Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Increases By 403.8%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 403.8% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umicore Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Umicore stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 306,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,900. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Umicore has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Umicore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.0909 dividend. This is a boost from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Umicore’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

