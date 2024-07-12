Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Declines By 33.8%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance
TTUUF remained flat at $7.07 during trading hours on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.
About Tokyu Fudosan
