Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Declines By 33.8%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TTUUF remained flat at $7.07 during trading hours on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

