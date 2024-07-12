Short Interest in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Drops By 36.1%

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Marcus Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Marcus by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Marcus by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 71,189 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $11,669,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,410,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 289,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,776. Marcus has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $138.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Equities analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

