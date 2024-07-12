Short Interest in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Drops By 36.1%

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus
Marcus Price Performance
NYSE MCS traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 289,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,776. Marcus has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.
Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $138.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Equities analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Marcus Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
