Short Interest in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Drops By 33.3%

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $125.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

View Our Latest Report on The Hanover Insurance Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.