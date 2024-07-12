Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 330.0%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE GGZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 40,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,239. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 298,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

