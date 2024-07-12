Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Increases By 298.0%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 298.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Slam Trading Up 23.4 %
SLAMW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 44,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,740. Slam has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
Slam Company Profile
