Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Increases By 298.0%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 298.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Slam Trading Up 23.4 %

SLAMW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 44,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,740. Slam has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

