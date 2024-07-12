Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Declines By 82.7%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 476,300 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 524,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ShiftPixy Trading Up 3.9 %
PIXY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,369. ShiftPixy has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter.
About ShiftPixy
ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.
