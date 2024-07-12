Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Declines By 91.7%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STSS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 1,002,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,532,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.24. Sharps Technology has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

