Short Interest in Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Increases By 2,100.0%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RCKTF traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.20. 2,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$1.92.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
