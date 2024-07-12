Short Interest in Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Increases By 2,100.0%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RCKTF traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.20. 2,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$1.92.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.