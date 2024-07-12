Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Grows By 69.1%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RF Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of RFIL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. 17,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.00. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RFIL shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.