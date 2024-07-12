Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Drops By 34.8%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
My Size Price Performance
NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. My Size has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 74.11% and a negative return on equity of 153.83%. Analysts expect that My Size will post -7.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About My Size
My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.
