Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Drops By 34.8%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. My Size has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 74.11% and a negative return on equity of 153.83%. Analysts expect that My Size will post -7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of My Size, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Free Report ) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.70% of My Size worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

