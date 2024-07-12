Short Interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Increases By 334.7%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 334.7% from the June 15th total of 681,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mustang Bio from $25.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mustang Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBIO Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Mustang Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. 1,899,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,970,788. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.89.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

