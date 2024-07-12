Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Rises By 283.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 283.1% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 867,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 159,816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.28. 19,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,796. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

