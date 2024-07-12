Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Decreases By 63.7%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the June 15th total of 406,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FALN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.59. 302,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,440. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

