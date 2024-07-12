Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Declines By 36.3%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock remained flat at $25.20 on Friday. 3,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $26.38.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

