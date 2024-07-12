Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Expands By 520.0%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Eurazeo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EUZOF remained flat at $58.64 during trading hours on Thursday. Eurazeo has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $58.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64.
Eurazeo Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eurazeo
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.