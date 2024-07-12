Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Declines By 43.2%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of ENGlobal stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,764. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 31.57% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

