Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Expands By 582.1%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 582.1% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MSN remained flat at $0.53 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.62.
Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSN
About Emerson Radio
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Radio
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.