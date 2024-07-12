Short Interest in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Expands By 64.3%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,600 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 86,427 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,256 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $8,402,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.03. 30,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,356. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $283.31.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. On average, analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

