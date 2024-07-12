Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Decreases By 52.1%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
CHCI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 17.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comstock Holding Companies
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,637.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,221 shares in the company, valued at $751,293.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.