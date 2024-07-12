Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Decreases By 52.1%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,637.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,221 shares in the company, valued at $751,293.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

