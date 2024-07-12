Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Decreases By 49.1%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 44,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CN Energy Group. stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 64,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,135. CN Energy Group. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

