Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Rises By 200.0%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Clicks Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CLCGY stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 779. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

