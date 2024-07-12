Short Interest in CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Expands By 233.3%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBBI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,365. CBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

