Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Declines By 75.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Buzzi Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.
About Buzzi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.