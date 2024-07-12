Short Interest in Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Rises By 62.5%

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bravo Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BRVMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350. Bravo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.
About Bravo Mining
