Short Interest in Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Rises By 62.5%

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRVMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350. Bravo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Get Bravo Mining alerts:

About Bravo Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.