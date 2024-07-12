Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Expands By 475.0%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Branicks Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DDCCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Branicks Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.30.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

