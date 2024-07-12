Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Expands By 475.0%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Branicks Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS DDCCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Branicks Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.30.
About Branicks Group
