Short Interest in Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Decreases By 89.9%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the June 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance

BLSTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Blackstone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, manganese, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

