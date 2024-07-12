Short Interest in Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Decreases By 89.9%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the June 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance
BLSTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Blackstone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Blackstone Minerals
