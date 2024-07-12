Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Drops By 69.0%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BDOUY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.64. 2,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,677. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

BDO Unibank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

