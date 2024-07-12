Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Declines By 95.5%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Basanite Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BASA remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 20,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,818. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Basanite
