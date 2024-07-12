Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Declines By 95.5%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basanite Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BASA remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 20,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,818. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

