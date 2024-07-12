Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Increases By 200.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

ASTVF stock remained flat at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.