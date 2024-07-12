Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Increases By 200.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
ASTVF stock remained flat at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
