Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Drops By 41.2%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ASBFY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

