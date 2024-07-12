Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Increases By 80.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Admiral Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Admiral Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.
Admiral Group Company Profile
