Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 1.8%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.80 and last traded at $64.96. Approximately 1,516,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,060,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

