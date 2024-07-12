SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Short Interest Update

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 339.6% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SHF Stock Performance

SHFS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 48,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. SHF has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Get SHF alerts:

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. SHF had a negative net margin of 79.25% and a negative return on equity of 50.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHF

SHF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SHF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SHFS Free Report ) by 158.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SHF worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.