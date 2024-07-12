Shaftesbury Capital’s (SHC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Shaftesbury Capital to a buy rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.91) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

LON SHC opened at GBX 147.70 ($1.89) on Monday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 101.90 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 151.10 ($1.94). The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.67.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

