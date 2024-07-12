Shaftesbury Capital’s (SHC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Shaftesbury Capital to a buy rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.91) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
