Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $340.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as C$340.00 and last traded at C$340.00, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$340.00.

Senvest Capital Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$318.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$308.95. The firm has a market cap of C$839.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.38.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$21.17 EPS for the quarter. Senvest Capital had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Senvest Capital

About Senvest Capital

Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$330.06, for a total value of C$3,300,600.00. Director Frank Daniel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$290.02, for a total transaction of C$261,018.00. Insiders own 60.53% of the company's stock.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

