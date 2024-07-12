Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

SNT stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Senstar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

