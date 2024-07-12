Scotiabank Upgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Strong-Buy

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $134,096,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

