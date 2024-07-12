Scotiabank Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.54.

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$52.41. The company had a trading volume of 675,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$37.86 and a twelve month high of C$56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

