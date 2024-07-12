Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after buying an additional 1,539,781 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.39.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.