Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.74

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.74 and last traded at $103.29, with a volume of 1540895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

