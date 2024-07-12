Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.30

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 23414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

