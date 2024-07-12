SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get SAP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

SAP Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SAP by 703.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SAP by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,819,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after buying an additional 31,502 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SAP by 21.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,503,000 after buying an additional 59,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SAP by 62.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $201.74 on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $206.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.12 and its 200-day moving average is $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $237.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

(Get Free Report

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.