Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.08% from the company’s current price.

CORZ has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of CORZ opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. Research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

