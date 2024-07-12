Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.96

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salzgitter AG will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Cuts Dividend

About Salzgitter

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Salzgitter’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

