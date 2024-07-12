Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.96

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Salzgitter Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salzgitter AG will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salzgitter Cuts Dividend
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
