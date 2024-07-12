Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Up 375.0% in June

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 27.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

SLRX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.92. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($53.60) by $50.32. As a group, analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -214.4 EPS for the current year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

