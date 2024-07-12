S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Down 7.9%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.15 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53.15 ($0.68). 4,099,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,498,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70 ($0.74).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £326.81 million, a PE ratio of -5,475.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.21.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

