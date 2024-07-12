S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Down 7.9%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.15 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53.15 ($0.68). 4,099,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,498,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70 ($0.74).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Get Our Latest Report on S4 Capital
S4 Capital Stock Performance
About S4 Capital
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S4 Capital
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.