Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Ryder System Stock Up 4.0 %

Ryder System stock opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

