Ryder System (NYSE:R) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on R. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $124.92 on Monday. Ryder System has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

